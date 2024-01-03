Ferma Dacilor fire/ Management breaks the law in trying to appear aligned with law

The measures that the Ferma Dacilor accommodation unit took in order 'to go legit' were actually against the law, the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Prahova Court informed on Tuesday, while informing at the same time about the "probable" source of the fire, Agerpres reports.

"Investigations so far have led us to the reasonable suspicion that, in the period between 2016 and December 26, 2023, the respective company broke the law repeatedly in carrying out with its regular business of offering "accommodation for vacations or short stays' at the venue in Prahova County. Thus, the construction of the main building, which includes a restaurant, kitchen and accommodation spaces at the ground floor and in the attic, was done without any approvals or authorizations," said the source.

At the same time, all measures taken in order for the company 'to get legit" were actually done by breaking the legal provisions in force, respectively the Law no. 50/1991, republished, regarding the execution of construction works, and also the Law no. 10/1995, republished, regarding the quality of constructions, reads the abovementioned press release of the Prosecutor's Office.

According to the same source, the tourist unit functioned in violation of the provisions of Law no. 307/2006 regarding the protection against fire, the GD no. 571/2016 regarding the approval of the different categories of construction works that require fire safety approval and/or authorization, and also without the approvals and authorizations needed from the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations for proper functioning and implementation of the fire safety norms.Investigators now say that the situation as described above created the conditions for the outbreak and spread of the fire of December 26, 2023, around 5.45 am, which destroyed the building and killed seven people, with the probable source of the fire being the "thermal effect of the electricity installation."At the same time, in addition to the owners and the management of the company, the prosecutors opened criminal files against three individuals, the former and current mayors and a public employ of the rural town hall, over two certificates that acknowledged the building and expansion of the unit in question, by confirming facts that were not consistent with the truth, in the context in which there were no controls carried out, as required by law. The said persons are held into custody for 24 hours.