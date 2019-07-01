File on August 10 protests sent to DIICOT

The Military Prosecutor's Offices Section sent to DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) the file regarding the intervention of gendarmes in the August 10 2018 protests, inform DIICOT officials.

Last week, DIICOT asked for the file in order to study it and see if there were such connections between the actions and facts that made the object of the criminal proceedings in the file at the military prosecutor's offices and the one at DIICOT.

For there is another file at DIICOT investigating into the August 10 events, opened following a notification filed by the Romanian Gendarmerie in September 2018, in which the latter institution accused crimes against constitutional order were committed (art. 397 of the Criminal Code).

In September 2018, the former head of the PSD (Social Democratic Party), Liviu Dragnea, claimed he had information the August 10 events were financed from abroad.

"There are enough elements that allow us to say this was an attempted coup d'état. The protests were financed, including from abroad. I am absolutely sure that information will surface next week about how these protests were financed, about the fact that they were organised as paramilitary events, about the fact - as this we were able to see - that they [the protesters - editor's note] wanted to occupy the Government's headquarters and they never ceased to provoke the gendarmers," Dragnea said back then.

Instead, the Military Prosecutor's Office Section looks into the manner in which the heads of the Gendarmerie managed the situation on August 10 2018, at the Victoriei Square protests.

Thus, facing investigation in this case file are Colonel Ionut Catalin Sindile, the head of the Gendarmerie, Colonel Gheorghe Sebastian Cucos, first deputy head of the Romanian Gendarmerie, Major Laurentiu Cazan, general manager of the General Directorate of Gendarmers of Bucharest and also secretary of state Dan Chirica.

The military prosecutors claimed that "several actions are suspected to have been meant to determine and justify the need for a law enforcement operation to restore public order and help creating something to look like a legal forceful intervention of the gendarmes units to evacuate protesters from the Victoriei Square in Bucharest, all these in violation of the legitimate rights of the majority of the protesters to freedom of speech and freedom of meeting, as stipulated by the Romanian Constitution. The Law no. 60/1991 regarding the organisation and holding of public gatherings and the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, as well as with the consequence of exercising such acts of violence that were not justified by the real needs of pinning down the riotous persons - actions taken against children, so that gradually and without stoping after the objective of their mission the gendarmes hurt a large number of the participants in the protest."