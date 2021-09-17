Filip Jianu and Joao Sousa to open Romania-Portugal match, during Davis Cup

Filip Cristian Jianu and Joao Sousa will face off on Saturday, during the first singles match, which opposes Romania's and Portugal's male tennis teams, in the "Horia Damian" Sports Hall in Cluj-Napoca, in the first tour of the Davis Cup World Group I, according to the drawing lots which took place on Friday, in Cluj-Napoca.

The match between Jianu and Joao Sousa will start at 12:00 and will be followed by a second singles match, between Marius Copil and Gastao Elias.

For Sunday, also at 12:00, the doubles match is scheduled between pairs Marius Copil / Horia Tecau and Joao Sousa / Gastao Elias, followed by the two single matches, Marius Copil - Joao Sousa, namely Filip Jianu - Gastao Elias.Nicholas David Ionel and Nicolae Frunza are also on the Romanian team, and the team from Portugal also includes Frederico Ferreira Silva and Nuno Borges.