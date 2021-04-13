Final electricity consumption, down 2.9pct in the first two months (INS)

Domestic energy production decreased in the first two months of the current year, compared to the same period in 2020, by 266,400 tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), to 3.063 million toe, while consumption of final electricity was 2.9% lower than in the reference period, according to data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Official statistics show that, between January 1 and February 28, 2021, primary energy resources decreased by 8.4%, and electricity resources decreased by 2%, compared to the first two months of the previous year. Thus, the main primary energy resources totaled 5.321 million toe, decreasing by 487,700 tons from year to year.

According to the same source, in the analyzed period, the electricity resources were of 11.546 billion kWh, decreasing by 230.1 million kWh.Production from thermal power plants was 4.051 billion kWh, down 9.1%, and production from hydropower plants was 2.698 billion kWh, up 25.1%, while nuclear power plants reported 1.852 billion kWh, down -9%.Also, the production from wind power plants, in January-February 2021, was 1.546 billion kWh, increasing by 89.2 million kWh compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, and the solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations was 149.2 million kWh, down 36 million kWh, at a comparative level.According to INS data, final electricity consumption was 9.262 billion kWh, 2.9% lower than in January-February 2020. At the same time, public lighting decreased by 11.8% and household consumption increased by 13.1%.At the same time, the export of electricity amounted to 1.096 billion kWh, increasing by 86.7 million kWh, while its own technological consumption in networks and stations was 1.186 billion kWh, less by 38.5 million kWh, compared to the first two months of 2020.