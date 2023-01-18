Finance Minister: New governing program pursues more tangible goals regarding cut in labor taxation

Finance Minister Adrian Caciu said on Wednesday that the new governing program aims to set more tangible goals in terms of reducing labor taxation, noting that this must come in a package with several other measures.

"We will have a debate on this. The new governing program pursues more tangible goals regarding reducing labor taxation, because we are all aware that we have the highest labor taxation rate, and especially reach a balance between capital and labor taxation. (...) We propose a more concrete phasing, because everybody expects answers too, not just analyse reports and preparations," Caciu said when asked about the recent statements of Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu regarding the reduction of the labor tax and the increase of capital taxation, told Agerpres.

The FinMin added that the balancing of the tax system in terms of labor and capital must be accompanied by employment programs for the active workforce and programs to stimulate job creation.

"If we ended up with an - in my opinion - excessive labor taxation, it's because we had a limited number of workers and quite large financial needs to cover, therefore we must have more workers," said the minister.

Caciu explained that just cutting labor taxation is not enough, because without offsetting this with higher capital revenues or higher employment rates, it would cause a revenue deficit to the state budget. "We need a whole plan," the FinMin said, adding that the ruling coalition is working on the new governing program.