Finance minister says nothing about prices' capping (PSD deputy Nistor)

The social-democrat deputy Laurentiu Nistor on Friday criticised the fact that given the current situation, the Finance minister Florin Citu did not consider the proposals by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) referring to the prices' capping and the collection of the Romanian farmers' produce, as well as those regarding the delaying of payment of the public utilities or the incentives for the employees and employers.

Nistor, who is a member of the economic Committee of the Chamber of Deputies said that given the circumstances the PSD has but to "fight" to pass in the Parliament its draft laws referring to these facilities.

"Because the gov't ordinance making reference to the "non-payment" of the instalments means in fact the payment of the interest rate to the interest rate, the PSD has no alternative but to fight to pass its own 5 draft laws in the Parliament", Laurentiu Nistor said in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Nistor concludes that Romania needs "solidarity and responsibility", terms that do not define the current government

