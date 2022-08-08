Finance Ministry draws more than 5 billion lei off banks

On Monday, the Ministry of Finance (MF) drew 5 million lei from banks, in two issues, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Thus, the Ministry drew 4.047 billion lei in a benchmark government bond issues of a residual maturity of 115 months and an average yield of 8.11% per year, and other 1.026 million lei in a benchmark government bond issue of a residual maturity of 40 months, with an average yield of 8.12%, Agerpres.

Additional auctions are scheduled for Tuesday in an attempt to draw another 150 million lei at the yield set for bonds on Monday.

The ministry has planned for August 2022 borrowing off commercial banks of 5 billion lei, of which 585 million lei could be attempted in additional sessions of non-competitive bids related to the bond auctions.

The total amount of 5.585 billion lei is by 1.335 billion lei higher than the one in July, of 4.25 billion lei, and will be used to refinance public debt and the government deficit.