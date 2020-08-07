 
     
Finance Ministry raises 75 ml lei from banks in additional issue to Thursday's bidding session

The Public Finance Ministry raised on Friday 75 million lei from banks, in an additional issue to Thursday's bidding session, when it borrowed 500 million lei through a benchmark bond issue with a 52-month residual maturity, at an average yield of 3.44 ppa, the National Bank of Romania announced.

The nominal value of the additional issue was 75 million lei, and the banks subscribed 190 million lei.

The Public Finance Ministry intends to borrow this August 3.45 bln lei from banks - of which 3 bln lei through eight issues of discount T-bills, to which another 450 ml lei could add through additional non-competitive bids related to the security auctions.

The raised amounts will be used to refinance the public debt and the state budget deficit

