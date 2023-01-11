Finance Ministry receives third tranche of money from PNRR, reaching a collection rate of 42 pct

The Ministry of Finance received the third tranche of money from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and thus reaches a level of collection of 42 pct of the total allocated, according to a press release from the institution.

According to the source, on Wednesday, 11 January 2023, the Ministry of Finance collected the sum of 521 million RON, as a result of the achievement of the objective of connecting 600,000 cash registers to the IT system of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) and the recovery of the amounts spent in the fourth quarter, from the state budget, for investments within the PNRR milestones.

By connecting the 600,000 cash registers, the business environment has the possibility of deducting from the income/profit tax the expenses caused by the purchase and commissioning of the electronic fiscal cash registers.

According to the data available at ANAF, the total value of the deductions from the business tax, related to the purchase of fiscal electronic marking machines, amounted to 338 million RON at the end of 2022.AGERPRES