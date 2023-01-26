Fines of almost 2.81 million RON for suppliers in telecommunications sector, applied in 2022

The National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications applied fines in the amount of almost 2.81 million RON, in 2022, to some operators who were active on the electronic communications market, on the market of radio equipment and electromagnetic compatibility, respectively on the market of postal services, informs ANCOM, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Last year, 3,451 controls were carried out to ensure the application and compliance with the provisions of the legislation and regulations imposed by the Authority in order to promote competition on the markets of electronic communications and postal services and to protect the rights and interests of users.

Following these actions, ANCOM sent 195 notifications and applied 636 warnings and 347 contravention fines, in the total amount of 2,809,400 RON, the amount constituting income to the state budget.

In the area of postal services, the arbitrator of the telecom market carried out, in 2022, a number of 483 control actions, 61 warnings and 47 contravention fines were applied, amounting to 208,200 RON. The most frequent observation referred to non-compliance with the obligations imposed by the general authorization regime.

Out of the total number of checks carried out on this market segment, six concerned the verification of the Romanian National Post Company (CNPR) in its capacity as a universal service provider, as a result of which four fines were applied, in the total amount of 40,000 RON. The main irregularities consisted in the unauthorized provision of postal services, non-compliance with the methods of delivery of postal items to recipients, non-compliance with the content of receipt confirmations or postal notices and non-inscribing/marking of postal items.