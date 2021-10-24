 
     
Fines worth 540,200 RON for non-observance of sanitary measures in past 24 hrs

Law enforcement personnel and representatives of other authorities carried out, in the last 24 hours, 108,068 checks on compliance with the measurements and prohibitions imposed in the context of the pandemic, being given 2,799 fines, amounting to RON 540,200 (rd EUR 109,352).

As a result of the activities carried out, 3 offenses of hindering the fight against diseases were found, 3 criminal files were drawn up, informs the Romanian Police on Sunday.

In total, at the national level, there have been 568 actions to verify the compliance with the sanitary protections. These actions were operated by police officers, together with gendarmes, border police, ISU (Emergency Situations Inspectorates) personnel, local police officers, representatives of ANSVSA (National Sanitary-Veterinary and Food Safety Authority), ANPC (National Agency for Consumer's Protection), Ministry of health, Ministry of labor and social protection, Ministry of transport and local public authorities.

