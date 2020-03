The Police have found Wednesday as many as 5,621 persons who were not observing the measure on restriction of movement foreseen by the Military Ordinance, on Thursday announced the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR).

The above mentioned were fined 7,404,297 lei (rd 1.5 billion euros).The Police action has kicked off Wednesday at 12:00 sharp, when the movement restrictions came into force.A