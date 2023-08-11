FinMin Bolos: All salaries are paid in due time and there will be no layoffs

All salaries are paid in due time and there will be no layoffs at the level of the ministry's own apparatus and subordinate units, stated the Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, after the meeting with the representatives of the main trade unions in the field.

He reiterated his commitment to maintain an optimal working environment and better conditions for all employees, the relevant ministry said in a press release.

"No one will be kicked out and no one will be forced to compete again for their job. I also signed a protocol to this effect .All payments have been made so that people get their money when they are supposed to. I recognize the effort and dedication that is required every day and I am determined to make sure that the work is properly appreciated. We have taken the unionists' suggestions and feedback into account and we have identified some key directions that we will follow in the coming period. However, they know better than any other institution how necessary is the reform of the central apparatus, the reduction of expenses and that we also need to fit within the assumed budget deficit," stated the Minister of Finance.

According to the MF, the main conclusion after the debates with the trade unions shows that there will be no layoffs at the level of the MF's own apparatus and subordinate units, while in the case of the management positions affected by the project regarding the reduction of expenses they will be either transformed or we will set up new ones if there are no necessary vacancies.

Also, the ministry committed to draft the emergency ordinance that will equalize the basic salaries at the maximum level now in payment, taking into account the courts' sentences in this respect. by August 21. The unions will submit the relevant jurisprudence to the Ministry of Finance by August 17, 2023.

The undertaking of all the necessary legal measures to include in the future law the remuneration of the distinct "financial" category due to the specificity, complexity and importance of employees in the field of public finance and the formation of a working committee made up of representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the trade unions, with the aim of elaborating and implement the status of the employee in public finances are other conclusions drawn after debates.

Last but not least, it was decided to establish, through the reorganization of the existing structures of ANAF (the National Authority for Fiscal Administration) and the central apparatus, a National Institute of Taxation, with a role in the continuous training and improvement of employees in the field of public finance.

"The Ministry of Finance will ensure transparency and open communication with trade union representatives during the implementation of the reforms and will take into account their feedback in the decision-making process. Periodic consultation sessions will be organized between the Ministry of Finance and union representatives to monitor the progress of the implementation of the measures and for to make adjustments if necessary," states the press release sent by MF.