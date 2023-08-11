FinMin Bolos: I do not acquiesce to highly-paid employees receiving additional benefits

I do not acquiesce to highly-paid employees receiving additional benefits that the common man cannot even hope for, Finance Minister Marcel Bolos said on Friday.

He went to two treasury departments in Bucharest on Friday amid spontaneous protests triggered by Finance Ministry employees throughout the country.

"I went there first time in the morning, I managed to get to two treasury departments in Bucharest. In a few minutes, the hall was filled with people, with whom I managed to talk. I was able to be amidst them and see how they work, to understand the challenges they are facing and to share a few smiles along the way. Two aspects were of great interest and we wanted to be clear: they will all receive their wages and there will be no problems with payments; no employee will have to take some exam to keep his or her job. But one thing I told them that I do not agree with and will continue not to: that the highly-compensated employees should also receive various additional benefits that the common man can't even hope for. They are the financial heart of the country, and they know better than any other institution how necessary it is to reform the central apparatus, cut expenses and fit into the pledged government deficit," the minister wrote in a social media post.

More than 15,000 Ministry of Finance employees from all over Romania started spontaneous protests on Thursday, dissatisfied with the measures proposed by the Executive to cut public spending as that could affect more than 22,000 people in the system.