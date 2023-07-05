FinMin Bolos: We must deliver shortly modern and file-free tax administration

The digitisation of the National Tax Administration Agency (ANAF) is a recurrent theme on the public agenda and we must deliver a modern and file-free tax administration to Romanian taxpayers as soon as possible, said Finance Minister Marcel Bolos.

The Minister of Finance met on Tuesday with Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitisation, and Dragos Vlad, President of the Authority for the Digitisation of Romania, to establish a roadmap for the digital leap towards a more efficient tax administration system.

"ANAF's digitisation is a recurring theme on the public agenda and it is not surprising, given the impact it comes with. However, we should not overlook the pluses, because significant steps have been made in this direction. I give you the example of progress on automated electronic reporting, such as SAF-T, RO e-Transport and RO e-Factura, to allow access to significant volumes of data on transactions in the economy. Further, we need to deliver a modern and paperless tax administration to Romanian taxpayers as soon as possible. As far as the Virtual Private Space is concerned, I am aware of the problems that users encounter. What I can assure you is that following our discussion today, I have agreed with the Minister of Digitisation that the experts of the Task Force we built last year will support the CNIF experts to solve the problems," stressed Marcel Bolos, according to a release of the Ministry of Finance.

Among the pillars that MF and MCID will follow in the process of digitising ANAF are modernising service delivery, improving tax compliance and strengthening cyber security.

"The main objective in digitising the National Tax Administration Agency is to modernise service delivery, making it more accessible, efficient and user-friendly. Intuitive online platforms and mobile apps are needed to ensure a simplified relationship between the ANAF and taxpayers. Through these digital channels, taxpayers will have real-time access to personalised tax information, eliminating paperwork, queues at the counter and excessive bureaucracy," reads the Ministry of Finance press release.

According to the quoted source, digitisation offers the opportunity to increase compliance and transparency within the tax administration system. Advanced technologies will be implemented, such as a Big Data platform and the use of artificial intelligence to detect and prevent tax evasion.

By integrating data from various sources, including financial institutions and third-party platforms, potential risks can be identified, thus ensuring accurate and efficient tax administration. In addition, digital platforms will provide taxpayers with clear and transparent information on the rights, obligations and reasoning behind tax assessments to boost confidence and voluntary compliance.