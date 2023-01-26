FinMin Caciu: Tax adjustments, elimination of some facilities not to be decided earlier than 2024

The Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, stated that possible tax adjustments or the elimination of some facilities for certain sectors will not be decided earlier than 2024, and the implementation of these measures will take place in 2025-2026, where there are "economic distortions created by the tax system", told Agerpres.

He was asked, in a press conference at the Victoria Palace, whether for 2024 new tax increases and elimination of tax facilities for certain sectors are being considered.

"I told you quite clearly that in 2023 and 2024 a massive adjustment will no longer take place, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) milestone telling us what we had to do until 2023. On the other hand, also in the PNRR it is provided that, after the analysis of the fiscal regime, we will enter into a series of adjustments until 2026. From my point of view, this will be done, but we will inform you after the decisions of the coalition, but not earlier than 2024. You will see when we start this debate and the implementation will take place in certain areas in 2025, 2026, where there are economic distortions created by the fiscal system," Adrian Caciu declared.