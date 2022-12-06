FinMin Caciu: We are grounding next year's budget on an investment volume of 7.2% of GDP

The budget for next year is built on a historic investment volume of 112 billion lei, i.e. 7.2% of the GDP, the Minister of Finance, Adrian Caciu, stated on Tuesday, while participate in a debate with experts in the financial sector, told Agerpres.

"Next year's budget is built on a volume of investments, let's call it historic. And I must tell you that I really want to see it happening, as we all do in Romania, for we all want to see that the investments we plan in the budget become reality. Therefore, we are speaking of a volume of 112 billion lei, 7.2% of the GDP, while the best and the most important thing is that we invest in the Romanian capital and the Romanian economy. I addressed you with this challenge, the same as the governing programme and everything that we have been discussing politically was meant for this vision of the future. Together, in the economy, we must move from the consumption economy to the production economy (...) The financial part, always facing a crisis, is the one that I could I call it emotional, in the sense that in the world of money, at least, it is easiest to see any challenge that appears in the economic world and beyond. I would start from the fact that there will be no new taxes. There will not be new taxes and that's what I've been saying since the adjustment I made this summer, which consisted in a way in a reduction of some facilities that had reached their potential, on the one hand, but on the other hand caused distortions in the area of investments, in the Romanian economy. Instead, what I can say is that there will be no new taxes, but there will be massive investments, not only from a public perspective," Caciu said.

In the view of the Finance Minister, Romania's entry into the Schengen Area would bring an increase of 0.5% to the economic growth of the country in the next ten years, while joining the OECD would mean an average increase of 5%, reported to the same period.

According to the high official, the Romanian economy has proven its resilience, and domestic companies are much more competitive.

Romanian business in the new economic context, as well as the economic recovery programmes addressed to companies, are topics that will be addressed, on Tuesday, during the 6th edition of the "Romanian Capital Forum" event.