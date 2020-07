FinMin Citu on doubling allowances: Law passed by Parliament does not say source of funding

Romania's Constitution is very clear when it comes to the public budget, so no budget expenditures can be approved without establishing the source of funding, Finance Minister Florin Citu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, noting that the law voted in Parliament on doubling the allowances has not established the source of financing.

"Romania's Constitution is very clear when it comes to the public budget. 'Art. 138 - National public budget (5) No budgetary expenditure can be approved without establishing the source of financing. The law passed by Parliament, with the vote of Ciolacu, does not say the source of funding. Period. The socialists must publicly assume that they voted for an unconstitutional law and apologize to the Romanians for lying to them," Citu claims.