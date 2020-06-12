FinMin Citu: We'll extend a part of the economic relaxation measures until October 25

Part of the relaxation measures taken in the economy that were supposed to expire in end-June will be extended until October 25, Minister of Finance Florin Citu informed on Thursday evening.

"We are going to take the economic measures at the Government meeting today [on Thursday, June 12 2020]. We are going to extend some of the measures that we had and were supposed to expire on June 25. In respect to the measures related to garnishment, foreclosure in both the case of companies and individuals, we will maintain the same measures until October 25 and, at the same time, we will maintain the specific tax to help the HoReCa industry. These are the things which we will extend until October 25," Citu told Digi 24 private television broadcaster.Recently, the Minister of Public Finance has told an interview to AGERPRES that, soon, Romania will have an economic recovery programme."[...] Allow me not to get into the concrete measures, because it is a programme that I am going to present to the Prime Minister of Romania. I have already seen a version of it. It is almost ready. However, I should remind you that the measures which we took expire on June 30. So we cannot implement a programme to overlap the other one. We have measures that are still in force until June 30. We will present the programme during this time, but we will implement them after the current measures expire. At the same time, we must be very careful to see how the economy reacted during this time to these measures. We have some indicators, but you know very well that there is a delay in the economy between the moment when a measure is taken and the moment we see its effects, and this is why we are going to implement the economic programme by taking these elements into account too. We must know if there are very many parts in the economy that reacted positively so that we maintain those measures," said the official.