FinMin Citu: What PSD is doing today in Parliament is criminal, it blows up country

The Minister of Public Finance, Florin Citu, stated, on Tuesday, in eastern Piatra-Neamt that the intention of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to modify the budget revisions, having as main purpose to increase pensions by 40 pct, is "a criminal act".

Florin Citu emphasized that Romania is in a difficult period, similar to that before the economic crisis in 2010, and an increase of spending could blow up the country.

"What they are doing in a difficult period for Romania, in a period of global economic crisis, is like an act of aggression to the economic stability of Romania, and they are using their majority in Parliament. These people will answer for everything they do and I hope they answer as soon as possible. I have trust that not all people in the Romanian Parliament want to blow up Romania. I am certain that besides the PNL [National Liberal Party] there are others who will vote against this nonsense. But, if this law is to pass, we will not allow Romania to blow up this year. We are not irresponsible. (...) In 2008, the same toxic socialist majority proposed an increase exactly in the electoral campaign of teachers' salaries by 50 pct. The then Prime Minister [Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, then chair of the PNL - e.n.] had said that it could not be done, but today he sustains, he changed, he's with the socialists. What followed we know very well. Romania was downgraded, interest rates increased, there was inflation, we entered the economic crisis that we exited in 2015. The same thing is happening today if we let them move forward with this program they have to modify the budget revisions. We will not let them, we will not throw Romania into crisis because the PSD, Arsene and the rest of the criminal gang want to," said the Minister of Public Finance.

Florin Citu explained that the moment it was at rule, the PSD renounced the idea of increasing pensions by 40 pct after a meeting of then Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and then Finance Minister, Eugen Teodorovici, with representatives of the IMF and the World Bank.

The plenum of Parliament is meeting on Tuesday to debate the drafts regarding the state budget and state social insurance budget revisions for this year, which include the PSD amendment regarding the increase of the pension point by 40 pct.