FinMin Teodorovici: ANAF must collect in 2019 to budget 30% of GDP

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) has the obligation to bring 30% of GDP to the state budget this year, which means it will have a lot of work, Minister of Public Finance, Eugen Teodorovici announced on Friday at Victoria Palace.

"The budget revenues estimated for this year are 342.7 billion lei, by 53.1% higher than 2016. In order to ensure the budget revenues, we are considering an improvement in the way ANAF collects. This increase will be 6 billion lei. I would like to make a very important clarification for my colleagues in the system. ANAF's level of income in GDP is calculated somewhere at 28%. It is an important increase compared to last year, but I want to say very clearly that the level that ANAF has to bring this year is 30%. The revenues taken into account in the drafting of the budget are up to 28% of GDP but 30% is ANAF's obligation for this year," Teodorovici said at a press conference, after the Government approved the draft 2019 State Budget Law.He stressed that ANAF would have all his support, but he warned that he would not renounce any measure "to ensure what we said today."