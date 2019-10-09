FinMin Teodorovici: Financing cost of Romanian farmers must be the same as in Europe; state to ensure difference

The state will cover the difference between the average financing in Europe and the financing costs in Romania for all those who operate in agriculture, Minister of Finance Eugen Teodorovici told the Farmers Forum on Wednesday.

"Whoever does agriculture in Romania, as a business, must have the same financing costs as the other farmers outside this country, which means that your - the farmers' - financing cost must be the same as that of a farmer from France or other country. The costs for farmers should be the same, not bigger for some and smaller for others, which is why the state, the Ministry of Finance, is currently working on a solution to support the difference between the average financing in Europe and the financing costs in Romania. The state can cover this difference in order to ensure a fair treatment to all those who operate on the large European market and who belong to this large European family where we are all supposed to live happily. Although in reality everybody minds his or her own business. But I assure you we'll do this, for this is the fair thing to do. We don't need to be nationalists to think this way. We only need to be fair for people in our own country," said the head of Finance."The Farmers Forum - activity report and outlook" event organised by the Ministry of Agriculture together with the Unirea Chamber of Commerce and the Meridian Confederation, is currently taking place at Romexpo, where, according to organisers, there are around 11,000 farmers who came from all over the country.