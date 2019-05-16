FinMin Teodorovici to preside ECOFIN meeting in Brussels on Friday

Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici is set to pay a two-day visit to Brussels, where he will preside on Friday the works of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN), informs a press release of the Ministry sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

On Thursday, the Minister participates in the Eurogroup meeting, and he will have a working dinner with the theme "Workforce mobility and its impact on economic growth." The ministers will make an exchange of opinions related to the problems facing the country that "export" workforce.

On Friday, May 17, Teodorovici is going to preside the meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN). The agenda includes topics such as the Directive on the harmonization of the structures of excise duties on alcohol and alcoholic beverages, the Directive regarding the general regime of excises, the taxation of digital services, the revision of the EU list regarding the uncooperative jurisdictions, the European Semester.

The Romanian Minister will participate on Friday in an working breakfast alongside the finances ministers of the EU, with the topics for discussions to be the architecture of the Economic and Monetary Union, from the perspective of the new Reform Support Programme and the effects of workforce mobility inside the EU.

Again on Friday, he will participate in the works of the Economic and Financial Dialogue between the EU and Western Balkans and Turkey.