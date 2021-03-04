Fire at housing complex in Bucharest

Three people received medical care from paramedic crews and were transported to hospital following a fire at a housing complex in Sector 3, informs the Bucharest Emergencies Inspectorate, according to AGERPRES.

As many as 14 fire trucks, 3 paramedic crews, an extrication truck and 2 escalators intervened to the scene.

"During this morning we intervened to extinguish a fire in a group of houses and their annexes, in Cazanesti Street, Sector 3. Due to the very short distances between buildings, the flames spread very quickly, so that the area affected by the fire was about 300 square meters. Considering the size of the fire, 14 fire trucks, 3 paramedic crews, an extrication truck and 2 escalators were progressively sent to the case. (...) The number of resources involved was determined by the existence of a limited number of water supply resources. Three people received medical care and were transported to the hospital, in a state of consciousness, without any special problems," the quoted source shows.

Extinguishing and neighborhood protection actions were carried out on two parallel streets.