Firea: I vote thinking of parliamentary majority to better manage healtyh crisis

The first vice-chair of Social Democratic Party (PSD), Gabriela Firea, said that she voted with the thought of a parliamentary majority to bring a governmental formula "with competent people" for a better management of the sanitary crisis.

"I voted with the thought of a parliamentary majority that could bring to the Romanians a government formula with specialists, with competent people, that would manage the health crisis much better (...) I also voted for a parliamentary majority that would put the foundations of a government formula that no longer throws the burden of the pandemic on the citizens, to reopen schools, to close churches and markets no more, to reopen the Horeca industry, to reopen theaters by respecting sanitary measures. The Parliament will respect and will force the Government to respect the legislation in force regarding the pensions and also the allowances for children", said Gabriela Firea, when exiting from the polls.

Asked by journalists how she regards the immunity that the MP position would give her, she replied: "This is more of a story, because when (...) there are certain requests from state institutions, Parliament immediately approved the waiver of immunity, but it is not the case to think about it. All my work has been under the sign of legality, fairness, respect for all state institutions, I have nothing to fear. I was a fair person in the City Hall and I will certainly be an honest person in Parliament, as I have been before, because, if you remember, before I was mayor, I had another term as a senator, so I am not going to Parliament for immunity, I am going to Parliament for people, I have nothing to fear unless, of course, unseen and obscure forces want to fabricate something like this, but it will be very simple to prove that they were fabrications."

She said that during her time as mayor of the capital, Bucharest City Hall was "the most controlled and verified state institution."

"There have been many checks and audits from all forums. The Ministry of Finance, the Court of Accounts, absolutely all state institutions have done checks and audits and nothing has been found wrong and will not be found from now on", said Gabriela Firea.

According to her, PSD representatives are very vigilant after what happened in the local elections. "Due to some situations that were in the last elections, now we are very vigilant and we go to work to defend the people's vote," said Gabriela Firea.

At the same time, in a message on Facebook, she stressed that what is currently happening in the country cannot be tolerated.

"I always vote with the people in mind. Politicians have this duty. I do not just feel it as a duty, that's exactly why I joined politics. What is happening now in the country, with a liberal government and a partisan president involved brutally in the election campaign, it can't be tolerated .They lied. They cheated people's trust. They impoverished them. They humiliated them. They blamed the sick. They disastrously managed the COVID crisis, refusing the most effective solution: testing. They closed schools, churches, theaters, markets, the Horeca industry. They wanted elections in the midst of a health crisis," said Gabriela Firea.