Firefighters carry out 1,600 interventions in last 24 hours

Firefighters from all over the country have managed, in the last 24 hours, 1,660 interventions, most of the requests being received in the Bucharest-Ilfov area and in the counties of Prahova and Arad, according to AGERPRES.

"The largest share of the activity carried out by rescuers is reflected in the interventions for providing first aid, with 1,375 people receiving medical assistance," informs a release of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

At the same time, the ISU crews were asked to carry out 35 firefighting missions, two extrication missions, as well as 288 missions for unlocking-rescuing and protecting the communities.

"Furthermore, the military firefighters remain mobilized, 24/7, for the operative management of emergency situations and the provision of specialized first aid to people in difficulty," IGSU reports.