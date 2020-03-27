First 15 isolettes made in Romania, received by Defence Ministry

The first lot of 15 isolettes of Romanian conception and production was received Friday in the presence of Premier Ludovic Orban, the National Defence minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Economy, Energy and Business Environment minister Virgil-Daniel Popescu, a release by the Defence Ministry (MApN) reads.

The medical devices received by the armament Department and the Medical Directorate of the MApN are serial products after a military research design dubbed "Evaciation system of the medical staff contaminated with biological agents - BIOEVAC", developed by the military scientific researchers specialised in the CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats) field.MApN's first order consists of rd 100 isolettes that are to be distributed through the Medical Directorate, to the national medical system. Production of the isolettes will continue, says the source.