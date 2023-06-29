First 40 Romanian firefighters depart for mission in Greece

The first 40 firefighters of Romania's national forest firefighting module left for Greece on Thursday on a mission to help the Greek authorities as part of their fire monitoring and suppression program.

According to the General Emergency Management Inspectorate, the program aims to reduce response times in the event of forest fires, to streamline the preparation of intervention modules belonging to the EU member states, as well as to improve the interoperability among the participating forces.





Minister of the Interior Catalin Predoiu, who attended the send-off ceremony, told the firefighters that they are an example to the European nations.





"Dear rescuers, dear colleagues, you are leaving today on a new mission in Greece, as part of the European Civil Protection Mechanism. You are leaving today on a new mission, because in the previous ones you have proven professionalism, dedication, you demonstrated humanity, you saved lives, helped people and protected property, you did honor to your profession, to the Romanian Ministry of the Interior, honor to the national flag. We are all proud of you. We trust you, we and our friends in Greece and the European institutions. You are an example not only to the nation, but to the European nations too, because you are called upon to help with your science, with your expertise, with devotion and courage, with the lots of courage you demonstrated and which an entire country, an entire Europe were able to see live in the previous years," Predoiu said.





Throughout the summer of 2022 Romania sent several teams of firefighters to quell the forest fires that affected Greece.