First multisense design exhibition in Romania, hosted in Theresia Bastion in Timisoara

"Sensoria", the first exhibition in Romania for multisense design, will be presented in the November 1-3 period at the Theresia Bastion of western Timisoara, the public having the possibility of interacting with the works of designers using sight, smell, hearing, touch and taste.

The exhibition is organized by Timisoara Design Days and Cluj Design Days, being accompanied by a design "happening", a fashion show and guided tours for children.

Timisoara Design Days is the biggest and most complex event from the Timisoara Design Days 2019 series, which comes to Romania for the first time in the form of a multisense design exhibition, the organisers say, in a release remitted on Thursday to AGERPRES.

The exhibition is curated with design products which involve, besides visual interaction, tactile, olfactory, acoustic and even gustatory interactions,

"The exhibition space is conceived so that the light installation stops at fixed time intervals in order to create a dark ambient in which design products can be explored with senses other than the visual one. The 'Sensoria' exhibition, through the very stimulating objects of designers, has the capacity to invoke emotions, specific atmosphere or even nostalgic moments from the visitor's own memories. It's an exhibition that dares our perception towards day to day objects in new and unique ways," the curator of the exhibition and the founder of Cluj Design Days, Adrian Balcau, says.

During the Design Happening, three designers have the set-up, the same quantity of material and the same time limit to create something unique, as a performance open to the public. In this way, the creative process is part of the exhibition element. The Fashion Show component brings contemporary dance performances with unique styling, with clothing items from the most recent collections of local designers from Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.