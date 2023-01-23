First privately funded SmartLab in Oradea, 1,950 such laboratories to be financed in high schools under PNRR

CG&GC HiTech Solutions, a company based in Oradea, in partnership with the INACO Association - Initiative for Competitiveness in Romania, set up the first SmartLab in the western part of the country, in Partenie Cosma Economic College in Oradea, with approximately 1,950 such laboratories likely to be financed in high schools through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR ), informs, on Monday, a press release from the initiators, told Agerpres.

"The laboratory aims at three basic technologies: robotics, virtual reality and 3D printing, being also equipped with an interactive system composed of an 85-inch interactive display and a high-performance video-conferencing system. The interactive system facilitates hybrid teaching, collaboration with digital laboratories from other high schools, but also ensures an optimal channel for ensuring technical assistance from the supplier and the manufacturers of the installed solutions. The laboratory was equipped with ergonomic furniture adapted and integrated specifically for SmartLab solutions," reads the press release.

The funding offered under the PNRR for a SmartLab amounts to 60,000 euros, and the target assumed through the same Plan for this investment is approximately 1,950 smart laboratories throughout Romania.

The CG&GC & INACO SmartLab consists of modular educational robots with multiple configurations, 3D printers, scanners and pens and an interactive audio-video system that allows the development of lessons in a hybrid way.

Other components are ClassVR, virtual reality glasses, provided together with a digital content platform with over a thousand resources, and Schoolflix, the interactive educational platform that provides training and technical support on SmartLab educational solutions. By using the solutions proposed by this smart laboratory, students develop their digital skills, analytical and critical thinking, creativity, originality, initiative, as well as technological design and programming skills, the initiators of the program maintain.