First shipment of humanitarian aid from Romania to the Syrian population, received in Beirut

The first shipment of humanitarian aid for the Syrian population, sent from Romania, was received in Beirut on Tuesday, the Romanian ambassador to Syria, Dan Sandovici, told AGERPRES, while present at the reception of the aid, together with head of the Consular Section Cosmin Hertanu, and Daniel Hye, representative of the Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Civil Aid Operations - the Emergency Management and rescEU Directorate (DG ECHO).

According to the Romanian diplomat, the transport contains mattresses, blankets, winter clothes and canned goods.

Dan Sandovici stated that two other transports are planned in the coming days. Also, three planes with the same materials are one their way to Gaziantep, in Turkey, to be sent to help the population of northwestern Syria.

On Tuesday morning, two C-27J Spartan transport aircraft left Romania for an air transport mission in support of the population of Syria affected by the February 6 earthquakes.

"We are talking about over 40 tons that are going to both parts of Syria, in the northwestern area and in the area under the authority of the Syrian Government, we are talking about humanitarian assistance, equipment - tents, mattresses, beds, everything needed in the situation that is unfolding in both areas of Syria," said the head of the Department of Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, before the departure of the transport aircraft.

He stated that the mission is being conducted under the auspices of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and several transports will be carried out that will distribute the 40 tons of equipment.