First time in Romania: Transaction worth two million euro with OneCoin for plot

A group of business people carried out the biggest OneCoin (digital currency) transaction in Romania, worth almost two million euro, aimed at one plot of land in Baicoi locality, Prahova County (northern Bucharest) where a new housing neighbourhood is due to be built.

The transaction was conducted through the DealShaker platform.According to a press release of Frames Media Network, quoting the data from the DealShaker trading platform, the investors paid 89,588.38 OneCoin for the 7,000-hectare plot situated on DN1 Ploiesti-Brasov national road, the amount standing for almost two million euro.Thus, according to the DealShaker experts, this is the highest OneCoin digital currency transaction ever carried out in Romania, on the e-commerce platform, where over 3,000 partners in our country are present."Bitcoin has done a good job, a pioneering one, but we come with many things that are improved. We have a "know your customer' procedure, we know the client's data, no anonymous transactions can be carried out. We have an 'anti money laundering' procedure, where there is no way of laundering money and so forth. We represent the soft and elegant side of crypto currency and we are trying to bring people into this concept, because we are talking about financial education and we are trying to educate people as much as possible so that they understand what this crypto currency is and how it can help them in the upcoming years and how it will work. Romania is one of the most active countries in the DealShaker community, a sign that Romanian business people have understood the business potential generated by this platform," Cristi Calina, partner OneLife Romanian Diamond stated.