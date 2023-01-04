Five citizens from Nepal with expired period of stay, caught and removed under escort

Five men from Nepal whose period of stay in the country had expired were caught by the immigration police in southern Dambovita and removed under escort, according to a press release from the Dambovita Immigration Office, issued on Wednesday for AGERPRES.

"The immigration police from Dambovita, following the checks carried out, found five men from Nepal who did not leave the territory of Romania at the expiration of the legal period of stay. They were removed under escort at the Henri Coanda Otopeni Airport Border Crossing Point. A ban on entry to Romania was ordered for them for a period of one year and 6 months," states the Dambovita Immigration Office, Agerpres informs.

The five men, aged between 28 and 44, entered Romania legally, for the purpose of work, but when the right of residence expired, they did not leave the territory of our country. The immigration police from eastern Vrancea issued in their name, in July of last year, return decisions with a deadline of voluntary departure in 30 days, but these were not respected.