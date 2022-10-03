Five medals for Romanian athletes at Europe Table Tennis Youth Top-10

Romanian athletes won five medals: two gold, one silver and two bronze, at Europe Youth Top-10, the annual table tennis competition for juniors and cadets, which brought together the best young athletes of the continent at Tours (France). told Agerpres.

In Under-19 boy's event, Iulian Chirita won the gold, with 17 points, according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation.

In women's event, European Under 21 champion Elena Zaharia ranked second, winning the silver medal, after claiming two victories on Sunday, 4-0 (11-3, 12-10, 11- 9, 12-10) against Sara Devos of Belgium and 4-3 (11-9, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 11-5) and against Anna Brzyska of Poland.

Ioana Singeorzan won the bronze medal, winning the matches with Portuguese Matilde Pinto, 4-0 (11-4, 11-6, 11-6, 11-6), and with Hana Arapovic, 4-1 (11-7 , 8-11, 11-6, 11-3, 11-9).

In Under-15 event, Bianca Mei-Rosu won the gold medal (17 points), ahead of the French Leana Hochart (15 points) and Alesia Sferlea (15 points).

Alesia Sferlea also claimed three victories, 4-1 (7-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9) over Eireen Kalaitzidou of Germany, 4-2 (11-8, 12-14, 11 -6, 8-11, 13-11, 11-5), Leana Hochart, and 4-3 (11-8, 4-11, 11-7, 11-7, 10-12, 6-11, 11- 9) over Mariana Santa of Portugal, winning the bronze medal.

At last year's edition of the competition, Romania finished with four medals, one gold, two silver and one bronze. Elena Zaharia won the silver Under 19 event, Iulian Chirita won the gold in Under 15 event, Dragos Bujor took the silver in Under 15, and Bianca Mei-Rosu won the bronze in Under 15 women's event.