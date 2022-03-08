Five more Ukrainian helicopters for civilian missions on their way to Brasov for maintenance

Five more Ukrainian helicopters set up for civilian and unarmed missions are on their way to Brasov County for planned maintenance operations, the Ministry of National Defence said on Tuesday.

According to a Ministry of Defence release sent to AGERPRES, a total of 14 helicopters received overflight approvals from the Romanian authorities for the trip to Airbus Helicopters Romania for maintenance, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Following the receipt of overflight diplomatic approvals from the Romanian authorities, five more Ukrainian helicopters configured for civilian and unarmed missions are currently on their way to Brasov County for planned maintenance operations at Airbus Helicopters Romania. For these aircraft, flight plans in the civil air traffic system were also submitted in accordance with the national air regulations, and in total, diplomatic overflight approvals were granted for the flight to Airbus Helicopters Romania for 14 helicopters, the rest of the aircraft will arrive in the next period," the Ministry of National Defence informed.

The first four helicopters arrived in Romania on Tuesday around noon.