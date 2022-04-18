Five Ukrainian men illegally cross into Romania seeking asylum

Five Ukrainian men were discovered by border police after illegally crossing into Romania near a border small town, spokesman for the Maramures County Emergency Management Committee (CJSU) Dan Buca reported on Monday.

"The border police found five people, Ukrainian citizens, who crossed the green border from Ukraine to Romania and requested a form of protection from the Romanian state. Specific procedures for such cases were started," said Buca, according to agerpres.ro.

According to the same source, Maramures firefighters drove one of the men, accompanied by a gendarme, from the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Crossing Point to the Maramures Regional Housing Centre for Asylum Seekers at Somcuta Mare.

Four more people were driven to Baia Mare, where they were housed at the Nord University Centre.

Also, five more people were driven, accompanied by a volunteer, from the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Crossing Point to the CFR Sighetu Marmatiei Railway Station, from where they left by train to Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest.

"Currently, there are no people accommodated in the camp operated by Maramures firefighters in Sighetu Marmatiei. As many as 160 people can be housed and space can be supplemented depending on future developments," the CJSU Maramures official also said.