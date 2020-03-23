Florentina Ionita Radu: ROL2 Hospital-132 beds for mild,medium COVID-19 cases,26 intensive care beds

Commander of the "Dr. Carol Davila" Central Military Emergency University Hospital of Bucharest Florentina Ionita Radu has informed on Monday that the ROL2 medical formation installed on the site of the "Ana Aslan" Institute will have 132 beds for patients with mild and medium forms of COVID-19 and other 26 beds of intensive care.

"The Central Military Hospital has the mission to make this extended ROL2 hospital operational. (...) Colleagues with the General Staff of the Land Forces have installed a camp of 132 campaign beds. This camp will be an external ward of the Central Military Hospital, an infectious disease ward which will be authorised and accredited, where patients confirmed with mild and medium forms of COVID-19 shall be treated," the Commander said in an interview published on the Facebook page of the medical unit.According to Florentina Ionita Radu, each tent will have four beds, a toilet, a shower, but also a TV unit."These mild and medium forms should be cured and assessed to be discharged home within 14 days. In case these forms have complications, the next capability intervenes - 26 intensive care beds. There will be an external Intensive Care ward of the Central Military Hospital which will be erected and which undergoes installation within the 'Ana Aslan' Hospital, in a pavilion placed at the disposal of the Central Military Hospital, where these special beds will be installed," the military doctor said.The most severe cases will be transported with C type ambulances to the Central Military Hospital (SMC).Florentina Ionita Radu said that 100 accommodation spaces would be prepared for the medical personnel working in the ROL2 formation."They will work in groups. So that these groups work for a specific time. (...) They will enter shifts, they will work seven days on certain shifts, they will be accommodated in this staff accommodation area. The moment they leave here, they will be tested to see whether they are positive or not and, along the way, to the extent to which symptomatology appears, they will be tested and checked. (...) Taking into account that the SMC has 1,600 doctors, medical assistants, nurses, employed stretcher bearers, with the help of military doctors and those with the Military Directorate I believe that, currently, we can handle this capability that will be installed," the military doctor said.