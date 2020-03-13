Florin Citu asserts his mandate has been to maintain prospect of early elections

Liberal Florin Citu said on Friday that his mandate as prime minister has been to maintain the prospect of early elections and that he would not have accepted the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) votes.

"The PSD has behaved irresponsibly throughout this period. I have asked them for four months not to vote in Parliament for populist laws that blow up the budget. Yesterday they passed such a law. How can one negotiate with these people? These people are toxic and when I said "Romania without PSD", this is how it should be. You have to keep in mind that my mandate was to maintain the early elections. It was a draft that I accepted with all the partners in the Opposition. Some opposition partners with whom we should talk some more, who have changed their minds in the meantime," Citu told Parliament, before the PNL Executive Bureau meeting.

Asked if the option to take over the government was considered, Florin Citu said: "But not with the PSD and ALDE votes".

AGERPRES