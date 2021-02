The Prime Minister Florin Citu will participate on Monday in the plenum of the Chamber of Deputies, at "Prime Minister's Hour", at the request of the MP group of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), according to AGERPRES.

The debate will begin at 17:00 and the topic proposed by PSD is: "Slash budget - the economic death of Romania".

The decision of the Standing Bureau was made after consulting the Prime Minister, announced on February 15, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban.