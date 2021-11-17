Florin Citu: Pensions and wages to be paid on time in December

The Acting Prime Minister, leader of PNL (National Liberal Party) Florin Citu declared on Wednesday that wages and pensions will be paid on time in December, agerpres reports.

Asked if Romanians should worry regarding the payment of pensions and wages, he replied: "It is not the case. It will not be like in 2018, when pensions were paid during the first days of January. No. They will be paid on time."

Regarding a possible pension increase of over 8%, Florin Citu said that this aspect needs to be analyzed, to see if it is possible."Everything is about what we can do to not destabilize the economy. In the end, we all want pensions increased by 30%, 40%, 50%, but only if we can. There is a calendar that has already been agreed upon by the European Commission since before the pensions were increased, it is under an excessive deficit procedure. If we want to deviate from that calendar we need to think about staying within the same parameters of the deficit. If we will go with an increase on one side, we must take away from somewhere else, we cannot do it otherwise," the PNL chairman said.