Florin Citu says he'll never negotiate personal interests, only PNL and Romanians

Prime Minister Florin Citu told the private TV broadcaster Digi 24 on Wednesday night that he will never negotiate "personal interests", but "only those of the National Liberal Party and the Romanians", at the discussions about the division of power functions within the formation of a governing coalition.

He thus replied, asked how he comments on a statement by the PNL chair, Ludovic Orban, given on Wednesday night on a TV channel, according to whom if he wins the elections for the PNL's presidency, in 48 hours he restores the governing coalition.

"It was harder in the winter to do it. I'm telling you something else: in the PNL it's a big disappointment at the way the portfolios were negotiated in the winter. Many of my colleagues have said that chair Orban first negotiated his position as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and then remained the portfolios (of ministers, ed. n.). At the budget rectification I looked at the largest ministries and there are the Ministries of Health, Transport, Investments and there was another one (...), ministries that are not with us. I mean that there are the ministries with money and a negotiation made by the PNL president in winter transmitted and created this problem in the party, that these ministries have reached USR (Save Romania Union). If he does such a negotiation again, I don't think he's going to be very well regarded in the PNL. When we negotiate, we need to negotiate the interests of the PNL, not personal interests. I will never negotiate personal interests, only those of the PNL and of the Romanians, of course," Florin Citu stressed.