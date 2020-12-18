Florin Citu: We need gov't installed as soon as possible

Forin Citu, endorsed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR) - the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) for the prime minister office, said on Friday evening that he would directly get involved in the completion of the governance programme, stressing that the future government needed to be installed as soon as possible.

"I would like to thank the centre-right coalition for the granted confidence, I am aware of this responsibility of leading a government at this time. (...) I will directly get involved in the coming days to complete the governance programme. We need a government installed as soon as possible in the coming days, because there are issues that we need to solve in the healthcare area, as well as in the economy area," Citu said, after the negotiations among PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR that took place at Vila Lac.

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban announced on Friday evening that PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR agreed on the Government structure and the leadership positions in Parliament.

"Today, the three political formations that voiced this will reached an agreement regarding the creation of the Government, the structure of the Government and, also, the positions to be filled in by the three political formations in respect to the most important offices in state. As far as the most importance offices in state are concerned, Florin Citu is the candidate for prime minister, endorsed by UDMR, USR PLUS and PNL. In respect to the two president offices at Parliament, the Senate president will be given by an USR PLUS candidate, the Chamber speaker will be a PNL candidate," Orban said, after the negotiations among PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR that took place at Vila Lac.

He showed that the future government would have two deputy PMs and 18 ministries, out of which 9 headed by PNL representatives, 6 by USR PLUS representatives and 3 by UDMR representatives.