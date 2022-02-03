Flu report, week Jan 24 - 30: 101 cases reported nationwide, no flu-induced death

A total of 101 cases of clinical influenza were reported nationwide in the week of January 24 - 30, as to nine in the same period of the previous year, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) announced today, Agerpres reports.

There have been 32 lab-confirmed flu cases since the beginning of the season, and no confirmed deaths from influenza viruses was reported.As of January 30, as many as 1,333,302 people from at-risk groups had taken the flu shot distributed by the Health Ministry, INSP reports.The number of cases of acute respiratory infections (clinical influenza, upper respiratory tract infections and pneumonia) hit 58,592 in the week January 24 - 30, up from 43,885 the week before.As many as 31,259 cases of acute respiratory infections were reported nationwide in the same week of the previous season.