Flu report, week Jan 9 -15: 139,255 cases reported nationwide

A total of 139,255 cases of acute respiratory infections (clinical influenza, upper respiratory tract infections and pneumonia) were reported nationwide in the week of January 9 and 15, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) announced on Thursday.

According to the cited source, there are 35.4% more cases compared to the previous week, told Agerpres.

"The variation in addition to the calculated average of 79,359 cases in the same weeks of five pre-pandemic seasons (2015 - 2019) was 75.5%. The maximum number of cases registered weekly in the last epidemic season (2019 - 2020) was 171,081 cases on January 27 - February 2, 2020," stated INSP.

Between January 9 - 15, as many as 5,082 cases of clinical influenza were reported nationwide, compared to 4,629 cases registered in the previous week.

The geographical spread is characterized as extensive, with most cases of clinical influenza being reported in Bucharest (1,346) and in the counties of Iasi (312), Timis (287), Cluj (272), Prahova (228), Brasov (227) and Galati (222).

In the same period, 381 lab-confirmed flu cases were reported (46 with the AH3 virus, 102 with the AH1 virus, 226 with type A influenza no subtypes, six with type B influenza B and one types A and B influenza co-infection).

According to the INSP, until now, 27 confirmed deaths with influenza have been reported, of whom 18 with type A H1 influenza (of whom one with co-infection with SARS-CoV-2 and RSV), five with type A H3 influenza (of whom one with co-infection with SARS-CoV-2), four with type A influenza, no subtypes (of whom two with co-infection with SARS-CoV-2).

Until January 15, 1,446,572 people from at-risk groups were vaccinated against influenza with doses distributed by the Ministry of Health.