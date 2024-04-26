Fmr PSD MP Viorel Hrebenciuc loses appeal, has to pay 42,000 euros, unjustified wealth

Former Social Democrat MP Viorel Hrebenciuc has lost his case against the National Integrity Agency (ANI) at the High Court of Cassation and Justice, and the judges have ordered him to pay the amount of 42,000 euros, considered unjustified wealth.

In February 2016, ANI announced that it had found an unjustified difference of 189,813 RON (42,511 euros) between the wealth acquired and the income earned by former MP Viorel Hrebenciuc.

ANI then referred the matter to the Wealth Investigation Commission of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, with a view to initiating a control action on the changes in assets and income made by Viorel Hrebenciuc and his family during the period of his mandate as MP.

In February 2023, the Bucharest Court of Appeal ordered the confiscation of 42,511 eros from Viorel Hrebenciuc and his wife, Edit-Letitia Hrebenciuc, a decision that became final after the Supreme Court rejected the Hrebenciucs' appeal.