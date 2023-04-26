Fondul Proprietatea asks CNAB to urgently complete auction for commercial spaces in Henri Coanda Airport.

Fondul Proprietatea (FP) requests the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) to urgently finalize the tender for the concession of commercial spaces in Henri Coada Otopeni International Airport (AIHCB), which is already 10 months late, informs FP on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"Fondul Proprietatea is deeply concerned about the fact that the Bucharest Airports National Company neglected to organize the tender for the concession of commercial spaces in the Henri Coanda Otopeni International Airport (AIHCB), despite the commitment made to the Competition Council to complete the tender and designate the winners until July 31, 2022. CNAB did not take the necessary measures and delayed the organization of the auction by almost 10 months. This led to the extension of the contracts with the existing companies that manage the commercial spaces for a period of 6 months, until June 30 2023," FP said in a statement.

According to the source, the extension was carried out despite the opposition of Fondul Proprietatea, expressed by a negative vote in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on December 5, 2022, there being a major risk that these contracts, which are financially disadvantageous for CNAB, to be extended again, if the auction is not completed by the date on which they are to expire.

The representatives of the FP maintain that the commercial spaces in Bucharest Airport represent an important source of income for CNAB, and the delay in organizing the auction has a negative impact on the company, as it deprives it of potentially higher revenues. Moreover, airport passengers cannot enjoy a better use of these spaces, through increased diversity and improved retail and catering services.

"Fondul Proprietatea is deeply disappointed by the lack of implementation of corporate governance and the faulty management within CNAB, highlighted by the way in which the company handled this auction. We are concerned about the lack of interest shown by CNAB in the transparent and competitive capitalization of commercial spaces, this being a very important issue for all interested parties, including passengers and company shareholders. We request CNAB to take all the necessary steps to complete the auction in a transparent manner," said Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Bucharest and Portfolio Manager of Fondul Proprietatea.