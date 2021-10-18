For medals grabbed by Romanian athletes at EuropeTop10 table tennis event for cadets, juniors in Tours

The Romanian athletes won four medals, one gold, two silver and one bronze, at the Europe Top 10 table tennis competition for cadets and juniors in Tours, France, which ended on Sunday, agerpres reprots.

Iulian Chirita grabbed the gold in the cadets, obtaining victories on the line, three of them on the last day, 4-0 with the Czech Martin Sip, 4-1 with the Spaniard Daniel Berzosa and 4-0 with the Swede David Bjorkryd.

Dragos Bujor won the silver in the cadets, managing three wins on Sunday, 4-3 with Czech Stepan Brhel, 4-2 with David Bjorkryd and 4-2 with Russian Ilya Konyukhov.Another silver medal was snatched by Elena Zaharia, in juniors. On Sunday, Zacharia won over Italian Jamila Laurenti (4-1) and Russian Vlada Voronina (4-2), losing the match against Czech Linda Zaderova (3-4).Bianca Mei-Rosu won the bronze medal in cadets, after victories in the matches with the German Mia Griesel (4-1) and the Luxembourger Enisa Sadikovic (4-0), being defeated by the Slovak Dominika Wiltschkova (3-4).