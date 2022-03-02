Foreign Affairs Minister hails adoption of UN resolution on war in Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, hails the adoption, by the General Assembly of the United Nations, meeting in an extraordinary emergency session, of the resolution calling for an end to the aggression against Ukraine with a large majority of 141 UN member-states.

According to the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), Romania co-sponsored this important resolution, together with another 95 UN member-states.

MAE shows that five UN member-states have voted against the resolution, among which the Russian Federation and Belarus, Agerpres.ro informs.

The resolution reaffirms support for the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine, in the limits of its internationally recognized borders. The text decries in the firmest terms the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, contrary to article 2, paragraph 4 of the UN Charter, and asks the Russian Federation to immediately cease the use of force against Ukraine and to abstain from other threats to use force against UN member states, MAE mentions.

The document adopted by the UN General Assembly requests the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Russian military forces from Ukrainian territory and the abandonment of the decision of the Russian Federation regarding some areas in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine. The member-states of the UN decry the involvement of Belarus in the illegal use of force against Ukraine. Furthermore, the resolution addresses an appeal to respecting the Minsk Agreements and the use of relevant international working formats (Normandy Format and the Trilateral Contact Group).

The document places emphasis also on the humanitarian aspects, requesting the granting of unhindered, fast and safe access to humanitarian assistance for persons in need in Ukraine, and insists on the protection of civilians, including humanitarian staff and persons in vulnerable situations, as well as respect for human rights.

Furthermore, it emphasizes the need to offer protection to medical staff in the exercise of their duties, to medical vehicles and equipment, including hospitals and other specialty facilities. The flagrant infringements of international humanitarian law and abuses in the realm of human rights provoked by the aggression against Ukraine are condemned. The resolution asks the coordinator of the UN's emergency humanitarian aid coordinator to present, within 30 days of the resolution's adoption, of a report regarding the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and the response of the international community.

MAE recalls that Romania co-sponsored, together with 82 countries, a similar draft resolution initiated by the United States of America and Albania, as members of the UN's Security Council, that was voted for by 11 of 15 members of this UN body, but rejected following the Russian Federation's veto.