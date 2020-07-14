 
     
Foreign direct investment decrease to EUR 2.88bn in first five months

BANCA NATIONALA A ROMANIEI - BNR

Non-residents' direct investment in Romania posted a negative net value of EUR 338 million compared with a positive net value of EUR 2,059 million in January - May 2019, Romania's Central Bank (BNR) data issued for AGERPRES on Tuesday inform.

The equity (including estimated net reinvestment of earnings) amounted to a negative net value of EUR 72 million and inter-company lending recorded a negative net value of EUR 266 million.

In January - May 2020, total external debt increased by EUR 5,023 million, of which: long-term external debt at end-May 2020 stood at EUR 77,630 million (70 percent of total external debt), up 5.4 percent against end-2019; short-term external debt at end-May 2020 amounted to EUR 33,266 million (30 percent of total external debt), up 3.2 percent from end-2019.

Long-term external debt service ratio ran at 18.8 percent in January - May 2020 against 18.6 percent in 2019. At end-May 2020, goods and services import cover stood at 5.8 months, as compared to 4.6 months at end-2019.

At end-May 2020, the ratio of the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves to short-term external debt by remaining maturity came in at 79.3 percent, against 73.8 percent at end-2019, informed BNR.

