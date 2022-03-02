Foreign Minister Aurescu appeals to democratic community for firm support for Ukraine, vulnerable democracies

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, appealed, on Wednesday, to the democratic community for firm support for Ukraine and vulnerable democracies during the emergency meeting of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies on the situation in Ukraine, according to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

Minister Aurescu hosted and presided over the emergency meeting of the Governing Council of the Community of Democracies (CoD) on the situation in Ukraine - Solidarity in a time of War on Democracy, in the context of Romania exercising the Presidency of the Community of Democracies (2019-2022).

MAE shows that Minister Aurescu condemned, in the firmest terms, the unprovoked, illegal and unjustified military aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, including the decision of President Putin to raise the alert level of Russian nuclear forces. The head of Romanian diplomacy emphasized that, through the condemnable acts, the Russian Federation has infringed all its international commitments, firstly the UN Charter, bringing fundamental damages to the international order based on democratic norms, foundations, values and principles, Agerpres.ro informs.

In this context, Minister Aurescu also emphasized the role of the Community of Democracies to promote and defend fundamental rights and freedoms, emphasizing the necessity to approach in this multilateral forum the ways by which democratic states all over the world can support and encourage the young Ukrainian democracy, as well as the democratically elected leaders to overcome this unprecedented crisis.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs appealed to cooperation, solidarity and firm commitments in the support of peace, in order to demonstrate that democracies are stronger when they cooperate.

The head of Romanian diplomacy emphasized that, in order to discourage the aggressor Russian state, firm measures are necessary at the international level, as well as powerful measures at the national level.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu also reiterated the solidarity commitment of Romania and the Romanian people towards Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in front of Russian Federation aggression, both by condemning this aggression in all international forums and introducing sanctions, as well as support at the national level.

Thus, Minister Bogdan Aurescu emphasized that Romania joined UN states and co-sponsored the resolutions of the UN Security Council and of the UN General Assembly to condemn the armed aggression of Russian against Ukraine. He also recalled that, as the holders of the Presidency of CoD, Romania supported the Statement of the Governing Council Members by which this aggression was firmly condemned and support was expressed towards Ukraine.

The head of Romanian diplomacy emphasized that Romania has joined the powerful sanctions imposed by the international community on Russia, including the closing of propaganda publications of Russia in the European Union and Romania.

Minister Aurescu also highlighted the humanitarian support and solidarity granted by Romanian authorities and citizens to Ukrainian citizens that left Ukraine due to the armed conflict. Furthermore, he highlighted the constant support granted by Romania to the citizens of a large number of other states which are passing through Romania, as well as the members of several diplomatic missions.

In what regards Romania's contribution to the effort of the international community to support Ukraine, the Romanian minister pointed out that Romania has decided, on March 1, to establish in Romania a logistical facility, a regional hub that would allow the collection and transport of international donations in humanitarian aid to Ukraine and towards Ukrainians.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu reconfirmed the firm support of Romania for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for respecting international law.

"This is the fight of our generation and a real test on our democracies. The Community of Democracies must stand and uphold our values and principles," said the Romanian minister.

Miniser Aurescu made a firm appeal to the states of the democratic community to defend and protect the other vulnerable states ahead of a possible aggression. The head of Romanian diplomacy reiterated the appeal to unity, determination and pro-active action in order to allow the restoration of peace, liberty and international order based on norms.

Community of Democracies Secretary General Thomas E. Garrett underlined that democracies worldwide must unequivocally show they stand with Ukraine, as the brute force of two dictatorships seeks to destroy democracy and the rule of law in the geographic center of Europe.

The leader of the Belarus opposition, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, spoke of the Lukashenko's regime support toward Russia's aggression and said: "Let me be clear: our nation is against the war. Belarusians do not want this war and protest against it."

The meeting was attended by Foreign Affairs Ministers and other dignitaries of member-states of the CoD Governing Council.